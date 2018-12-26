SmartFinancial (SMBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMBK. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on SmartFinancial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,321. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.35.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller bought 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $36,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,455 shares of company stock worth $72,701. 11.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 74.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 272,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 478,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 478,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 35.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 40.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the period. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.