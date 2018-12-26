Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Holdings Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNN. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth $302,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Cox Capital Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth $1,924,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.8% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth $210,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

