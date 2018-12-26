Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.46 Million

Analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post $37.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.71 million and the lowest is $36.20 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $38.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $151.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $151.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $173.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.20 million to $187.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 48.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Solar Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, Director Steven Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $101,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 713,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 445,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Solar Capital by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 143,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource America Inc. increased its position in Solar Capital by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 180,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 48,146 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.23%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

