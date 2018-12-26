Solitron Devices, Inc. (SODI) Major Shareholder Purchases $69,600.00 in Stock

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) major shareholder Olesen Value Fund Gp Llc bought 40,000 shares of Solitron Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Olesen Value Fund Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Olesen Value Fund Gp Llc bought 20,000 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Olesen Value Fund Gp Llc bought 23,600 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $60,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Olesen Value Fund Gp Llc bought 26,400 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $71,016.00.

OTCMKTS SODI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002. Solitron Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

