Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Share Price

Media coverage about PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PNC Financial Services Group earned a news sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:PNC opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $109.60 and a one year high of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.53.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

