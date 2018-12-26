SounDAC Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00001203 BTC on major exchanges. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $673,813.00 and $29.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00067334 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00002434 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000518 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

