Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. Southern Copper reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 228.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 14.97%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Santander cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $32.12 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,882. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,890 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 319.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,463 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,705,000 after purchasing an additional 99,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 78.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,609,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,434,000 after purchasing an additional 705,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 36.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 316,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

