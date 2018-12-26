Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

