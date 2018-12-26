STAAR Surgical (STAA) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 210,914 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.84% of STAAR Surgical worth $17,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,891.00 and a beta of 2.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

