STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. (STDAF) & Mannatech (MTEX) Financial Analysis

STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Mannatech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. and Mannatech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. 2 0 0 0 1.00 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. and Mannatech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. $2.61 billion 2.09 N/A N/A N/A Mannatech $176.70 million 0.26 -$1.78 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. has higher revenue and earnings than Mannatech.

Volatility & Risk

STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. N/A N/A N/A Mannatech -3.43% -2.51% -1.19%

Summary

STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N. beats Mannatech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimit/AKT o.N.

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxone for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Pantoprazole for gastric ulcer/reflux. The Branded Products segment offers APO-Go a Parkinson's medicine; Grippostad a cold medicine; Aqualor for rhinitis/sore throat; Snup for rhinitis; and Vitaprost for prostate disease indications. The company is also involved in the wholesale activities in the pharmaceutical market. It serves patients and consumers, doctors, pharmacies and pharmacy chains, hospitals, mail-order companies, buying groups, wholesalers, and other service providers in the health care market, as well as public or private health insurance organizations. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Nidda Healthcare Holding GmbH.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

