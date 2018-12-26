State Street Corp (STT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. State Street has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

NYSE STT opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

