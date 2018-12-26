Status Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Status has a total market cap of $61.60 million and $1.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Neraex, Tidex and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Status has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.02475058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00147368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00201073 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026732 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026704 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ChaoEX, IDAX, Ovis, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Neraex, IDCM, DragonEX, Bancor Network, BigONE, LATOKEN, Binance, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Koinex, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, Huobi, GOPAX, Tidex, ABCC, Poloniex, Gatecoin, DDEX, OOOBTC, DEx.top, IDEX, Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Kucoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.