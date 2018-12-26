Stericycle (SRCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.19

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 697229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stericycle from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Stericycle by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

