Sun Life Financial (SLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.13

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$43.13 and last traded at C$43.50, with a volume of 764308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.57.
Several analysts have commented on SLF shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 386.56 and a quick ratio of 361.33.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.02000009727336 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.
In related news, insider Daniel Fishbein acquired 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.89 per share, with a total value of C$99,738.27.
About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.
