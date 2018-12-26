SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Actuant Co. (ATU)

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Actuant in a report issued on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Actuant’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATU. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Actuant from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Actuant from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Actuant from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Actuant from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

NYSE ATU opened at $19.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Actuant has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actuant by 50.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Actuant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Actuant by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

