SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (SEPGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

SEPGY stock remained flat at $$5.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.43. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

