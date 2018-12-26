Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,431,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 2.87% of Superior Energy Services worth $43,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,014,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,462,000 after purchasing an additional 106,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,991,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57,806 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 59.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,937,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,725,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 189,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Superior Energy Services by 61.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,047,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,200 shares during the last quarter.

SPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

In other news, insider Brian K. Moore purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $280,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 398,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,276.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,420. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $573.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

