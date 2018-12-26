Superior Group of Companies (SGC) vs. Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Critical Analysis

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Jerash Holdings (US)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies $266.81 million 0.97 $15.02 million $1.25 13.51 Jerash Holdings (US) $69.29 million 0.96 $10.41 million N/A N/A

Superior Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US).

Dividends

Superior Group of Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Superior Group of Companies pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Superior Group of Companies and Jerash Holdings (US), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.86%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than Jerash Holdings (US).

Profitability

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies 4.41% 13.94% 6.95% Jerash Holdings (US) 6.84% 16.08% 13.31%

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses. It also provides various products directly related to uniforms and service apparel; and industrial laundry bags for linen suppliers and industrial launderers. This segment sells its products under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI Direct, Superior I.D., Worklon, and UniVogue brand names. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment provides multilingual telemarketing and office support solutions through the recruitment and employment of qualified English-speaking agents. The Promotional Products segment produces and sells promotional products and branded merchandise under the BAMKO, Public Identity, and Tangerine brands to corporate clients and universities. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Seminole, Florida.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

