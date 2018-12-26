Superior Industries International (SUP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.73

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 5909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

SUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial lowered Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Buckingham Research upgraded Superior Industries International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Superior Industries International from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, Director James Strauss Mcelya purchased 33,784 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $288,177.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,546 shares in the company, valued at $499,397.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Mcquay acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,365.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 103,683 shares of company stock worth $838,030. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after buying an additional 208,506 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

