Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYKE. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $977.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,484,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,841,000 after purchasing an additional 328,065 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,211,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 673,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 129,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 103,182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

