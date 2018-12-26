Symantec (SYMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

SYMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Symantec from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symantec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.11.

NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Symantec has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Symantec’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Symantec will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 154.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,428 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec in the second quarter worth about $9,798,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 404.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 712,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after buying an additional 571,157 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

