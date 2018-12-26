T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $523,901.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,957,395.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.79 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow-shares-bought-by-advisors-asset-management-inc.html.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.