Taiwan Liposome Co (TLC) Given $11.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ:TLC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Taiwan Liposome an industry rank of 91 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TLC has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ TLC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,271. Taiwan Liposome has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.16.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of lipid-based pharmaceutical products. The company offers products in the areas of oncology, ophthalmology, peripheral arterial disease, fungal infection, anesthetic, and arthritis indications.

