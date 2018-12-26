Takeaway.com NV (TKWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Takeaway.com NV (AMS:TKWY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €59.24 ($68.88).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKWY. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.40 ($80.70) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Takeaway.com Company Profile

