Tapinator (TAPM) & ManpowerGroup (MAN) Financial Comparison

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Tapinator has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManpowerGroup has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Tapinator does not pay a dividend. ManpowerGroup pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tapinator and ManpowerGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A ManpowerGroup 1 7 5 0 2.31

ManpowerGroup has a consensus price target of $98.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.15%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than Tapinator.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and ManpowerGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A ManpowerGroup 2.76% 20.02% 6.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tapinator and ManpowerGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $3.14 million 0.62 N/A N/A N/A ManpowerGroup $21.03 billion 0.18 $545.40 million $7.04 8.75

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats Tapinator on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles that have approximately 400 million player downloads, including games, such as ROCKY, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Dice Mage, and Burn It Down. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,700 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

