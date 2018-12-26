Tc Pipelines (TRP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.17

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$48.17 and last traded at C$48.31, with a volume of 1173629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.99.

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.56.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.81999977896261 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

In other news, Director Brandon M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$54,270.00. Also, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,250 shares of Tc Pipelines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.65 per share, with a total value of C$49,562.50. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,320 and have sold 3,630 shares valued at $197,792.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/tc-pipelines-trp-sets-new-1-year-low-at-48-17.html.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.