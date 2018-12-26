TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.49% of TCG BDC worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 201.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Hart bought 3,500 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $50,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 23,525 shares of company stock valued at $356,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on TCG BDC from $17.75 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.07. TCG BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 85.06%.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

