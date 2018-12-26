Teachers Advisors LLC Has $47.72 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 626,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $47,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,868,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,304,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,581,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 664,252 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,203,000 after acquiring an additional 152,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,051,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,486,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,337,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

