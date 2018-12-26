Telecom Argentina (TEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 502960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Santander raised Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Telecom Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.54). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.40 million. Research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,218,000 after acquiring an additional 216,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

