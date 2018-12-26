Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Position Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 89,900 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.15% of Telefonica Brasil worth $24,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 92,417,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,097,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247,352 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,671,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,645,000 after acquiring an additional 433,710 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,947,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,872,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 31,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 623.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,595 shares during the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telefonica Brasil SA has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIV. Santander raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

