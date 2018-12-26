Tenaris SA (TS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

TS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 59.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 321,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 119,304 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Tenaris by 3,192.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 133,778 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter worth $133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 7.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tenaris by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,985,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TS traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $21.03. 134,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,003. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $40.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Tenaris’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

