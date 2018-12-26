Tenaris (TS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.45

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 160377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Tenaris by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 248,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

