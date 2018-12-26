Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.20. 1,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

