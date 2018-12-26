Tesco (TSCDY) versus Dollar General (DG) Critical Contrast

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dollar General pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tesco pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dollar General pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dollar General has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Dollar General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Dollar General 7.24% 24.03% 11.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tesco and Dollar General’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $74.07 billion 0.26 $1.58 billion $0.46 15.52 Dollar General $23.47 billion 1.14 $1.54 billion $4.49 22.69

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Dollar General. Tesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollar General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Dollar General shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Dollar General shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tesco has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dollar General has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tesco and Dollar General, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 2 3 0 2.60 Dollar General 1 5 13 1 2.70

Dollar General has a consensus target price of $107.41, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Dollar General’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dollar General is more favorable than Tesco.

Summary

Dollar General beats Tesco on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is based in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. Its consumable products also comprise snacks, which include candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, the company offers seasonal products comprising decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, it provides apparel, which comprises casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. As of July 24, 2018 Dollar General Corporation operated 15,000 stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

