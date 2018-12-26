The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 18,660 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,914.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 743,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 706,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,781,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,845,000 after purchasing an additional 648,706 shares in the last quarter. Tavio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,866,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 178.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 221,911 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Argus set a $120.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.81.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

