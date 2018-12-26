TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $59.82 Million Position in Xerox Corp (XRX)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,006 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $59,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,974,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,933,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xerox by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 562,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,434,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xerox by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,026,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 489,933 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.07. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

XRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

