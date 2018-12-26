TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $62.62 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 482,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,845 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $62,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,992,000 after buying an additional 47,020 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,375,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,423,000 after buying an additional 83,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3,351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,576,000 after buying an additional 1,119,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after buying an additional 529,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 901,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,971,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.83.

TRV stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $210,199.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

