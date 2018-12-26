TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $69.76 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549,661 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $69,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,453,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,681,000 after buying an additional 700,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,258,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,118,000 after buying an additional 1,872,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,571,000 after buying an additional 207,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,091,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,555,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,472,000 after purchasing an additional 706,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 27,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $751,077.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.26%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

