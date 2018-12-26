Tiger Global Management Llc Acquires 430,976 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 430,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,227,060.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 234,324 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,597.68.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,122,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430,712.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 135,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,594,693.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 72,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,103.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 965,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,106,850.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 102,193 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,412.78.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 815,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,846,900.00.

APO stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,970. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $497.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 43.98%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 482.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,214.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer set a $43.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

