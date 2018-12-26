Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $983,680.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,755.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 879,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at $1,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TITN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 216,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,312. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $270.62 million, a PE ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $363.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

