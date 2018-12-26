Titan Machinery (TITN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.99

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 6617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $270.62 million, a PE ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $983,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,755.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

