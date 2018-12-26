Tokes Price Tops $0.25 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Tokes has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00006447 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tokes has a market cap of $849,384.00 and $251.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,455,702 tokens. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is tokesplatform.org. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

Tokes Token Trading

Tokes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

