Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Aspen Insurance were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Aspen Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Insurance by 24.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 97,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,819,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,255 shares during the period. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research lowered Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.75 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Aspen Insurance from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

AHL stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24). Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

