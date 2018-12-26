Tower Resources (TWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Tower Resources Ltd (CVE:TWR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 22000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Tower Resources Company Profile (CVE:TWR)

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Rabbit North property that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of south-central British Columbia; Nechako gold property comprising 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region; and More Creek property with 5 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,430 hectares in the Golden Triangle District in British Columbia.

