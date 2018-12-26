Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will report sales of $104.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.65 million to $105.10 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $114.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $428.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $429.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $431.95 million, with estimates ranging from $428.20 million to $435.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.07. 2,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,827. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.35. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $141,664. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.