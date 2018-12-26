Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 457.50 ($5.98).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCAP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Tp Icap alerts:

In related news, insider Rupert Robson acquired 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,575.30 ($2,058.41).

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 294.80 ($3.85) on Wednesday. Tp Icap has a fifty-two week low of GBX 438.79 ($5.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560.60 ($7.33).

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.