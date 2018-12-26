Traders Buy Facebook (FB) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $776.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $656.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $120.30 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Facebook traded down ($0.89) for the day and closed at $124.06

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

The firm has a market cap of $360.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $294,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.67, for a total transaction of $9,331,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,580 shares of company stock valued at $70,509,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 186.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

