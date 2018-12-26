Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,551 call options on the company. This is an increase of 718% compared to the average volume of 312 call options.

JCI stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 38.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 153.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 310,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $619,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

