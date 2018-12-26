Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,531,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $328,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 3,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Travelers Companies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $210,199.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

