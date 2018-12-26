TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Trading Down 59.7% Over Last 7 Days

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 110.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 59.7% against the dollar. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. TRONCLASSIC has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $1,287.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.02439785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00147673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00197971 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026611 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026608 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz.

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

